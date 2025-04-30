$PWP Earnings Preview: Recent $PWP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PWP ($PWP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $208,712,965 and earnings of $0.22 per share.
$PWP Insider Trading Activity
$PWP insiders have traded $PWP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER A WEINBERG (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 705,000 shares for an estimated $16,153,923.
- DIETRICH BECKER (President) sold 442,889 shares for an estimated $10,841,922
- ANDREW BEDNAR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 300,579 shares for an estimated $7,358,173
- ROBERT K STEEL sold 32,943 shares for an estimated $819,292
$PWP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $PWP stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 679,805 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,206,551
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 569,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,586,344
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 567,493 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,529,033
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 449,691 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,720,633
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 432,325 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,306,628
- CANNELL & SPEARS LLC added 372,526 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,881,019
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 367,869 shares (+334.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,769,996
$PWP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
