$PWP Earnings Preview: Recent $PWP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PWP ($PWP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $208,712,965 and earnings of $0.22 per share.

$PWP Insider Trading Activity

$PWP insiders have traded $PWP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER A WEINBERG (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 705,000 shares for an estimated $16,153,923 .

. DIETRICH BECKER (President) sold 442,889 shares for an estimated $10,841,922

ANDREW BEDNAR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 300,579 shares for an estimated $7,358,173

ROBERT K STEEL sold 32,943 shares for an estimated $819,292

$PWP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $PWP stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PWP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

