Stocks
PWP

$PWP Earnings Preview: Recent $PWP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 30, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$PWP ($PWP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $208,712,965 and earnings of $0.22 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PWP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$PWP Insider Trading Activity

$PWP insiders have traded $PWP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PETER A WEINBERG (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 705,000 shares for an estimated $16,153,923.
  • DIETRICH BECKER (President) sold 442,889 shares for an estimated $10,841,922
  • ANDREW BEDNAR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 300,579 shares for an estimated $7,358,173
  • ROBERT K STEEL sold 32,943 shares for an estimated $819,292

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PWP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $PWP stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PWP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PWP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PWP forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PWP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.