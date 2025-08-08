PWO Group H1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - The PWO Group reported that its first half net profit declined to 5.4 million euros from 6.7 million euros, prior year. EBIT including currency effects was 12.6 million euros compared to 15.3 million euros. EBIT before currency effects was 13.3 million euros compared to 15.5 million euros. Revenue declined to 273.4 million euros from 288.6 million euros.

For full year 2025, the company continues to project EBIT before currency effects of 23 - 28 million euros.

