Markets

PWO Group H1 Net Income Declines

August 08, 2025 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The PWO Group reported that its first half net profit declined to 5.4 million euros from 6.7 million euros, prior year. EBIT including currency effects was 12.6 million euros compared to 15.3 million euros. EBIT before currency effects was 13.3 million euros compared to 15.5 million euros. Revenue declined to 273.4 million euros from 288.6 million euros.

For full year 2025, the company continues to project EBIT before currency effects of 23 - 28 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.