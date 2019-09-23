PwC To Pay $7.9 Mln To Settle SEC Charges On Improper Conduct

(RTTNews) - PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP agreed to pay more than $7.9 million to settle charges it violated auditor independence rules and engaged in improper professional conduct, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday.

The SEC also charged PwC partner Brandon Sprankle with causing the firm's independence violations.

The allegations of improper conduct were in connection to a total of 19 engagements with 15 unidentified companies over a three-year period ending in 2016.

PwC and Sprankle consented to the SEC's order without admitting or denying the findings and agreed to cease and desist from future violations, the SEC said.

PwC agreed to pay disgorgement of $3.83 million, plus prejudgment interest of $613,842 and a civil money penalty of $3.5 million, and to be censured.

Sprankle agreed to pay a civil money penalty of $25,000, and to be suspended from appearing or practicing before the Commission, with a right to reapply for reinstatement after four years.

PwC also agreed to perform a detailed set of undertakings requiring the firm to review its current quality controls for complying with auditor independence requirements for non-audit services and for evaluating its provision of non-audit services.

