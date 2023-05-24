PwC referred to Australian police over tax document leak scandal

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - The Australian Treasury has referred a confidential document leak scandal involving PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to police, Secretary to the Treasury Steven Kennedy said on Wednesday.

PwC Australia's CEO stepped down this month and the firm has said it is "committed to learning for our mistakes".

The firm's former head of international tax, Peter Collins, improperly used confidential Commonwealth information and emails tabled in parliament earlier this month revealed "a wide range of individuals" at the firm were privy to the information, said Kennedy.

"In light of these recent revelations and the seriousness of this misconduct, the Treasury has referred the matter to the Australian Federal Police to consider commencement of a criminal investigation," he said.

The Australian Federal Police and PwC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.