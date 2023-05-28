News & Insights

US Markets

PwC Australia stands down 9 partners amid tax leak scandal

May 28, 2023 — 09:54 pm EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 29 (Reuters) - Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) Australia placed nine partners on leave on Monday, the firm said, and will appoint two independent non-executive directors to its governance board as the accounting firm battles a national scandal over the misuse of confidential government tax plans.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.