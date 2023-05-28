PwC Australia stands down 9 partners amid tax leak scandal

SYDNEY, May 29 (Reuters) - Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) Australia placed nine partners on leave on Monday, the firm said, and will appoint two independent non-executive directors to its governance board as the accounting firm battles a national scandal over the misuse of confidential government tax plans.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.