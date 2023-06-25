PwC Australia says staff involved in tax leak face 'severe' consequences

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia staff who are found to have acted improperly in a scandal over the leaking of government tax plans will face "severe" consequences, acting chief executive Kristin Stubbins told a state parliament inquiry on Monday.

In her first public appearance since her predecessor resigned over his involvement in the scandal, Stubbins said an investigation by two law firms would conclude "shortly" and the firm will name any staff found to have "done anything wrong".

The move will cut PwC Australia off from the "vast majority" of public sector consulting work, although some external audit work for government clients may stay, said Stubbins.

Stubbins took over from former chief executive David Seymour in May after he admitted he was one of at least 67 staff who received emails containing confidential government plans to curb multinational tax avoidance leaked by a former partner at the firm between 2014 and 2017.

She will remain in the role until Kevin Burrowes, currently Global Clients & Industries lead based in Singapore, relocates to Australia for the job.

($1 = 1.4950 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Diane Craft and Sonali Paul)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.