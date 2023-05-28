PwC Australia puts nine partners on leave amid tax leak scandal

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, May 29 (Reuters) - PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia on Monday placed nine partners on leave and overhauled its governance board, as it battles a national scandal over the misuse of confidential government tax plans.

The "big four" firm is reeling after a former tax partner consulting on new anti-tax avoidance laws shared confidential drafts with colleagues that were then used to drum up business.

Amid calls to bar the company from all government work, PwC Australia on Monday directed nine partners to go on leave, according to a statement.

