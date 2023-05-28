News & Insights

US Markets

PwC Australia puts nine partners on leave amid tax leak scandal

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

May 28, 2023 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, May 29 (Reuters) - PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia on Monday placed nine partners on leave and overhauled its governance board, as it battles a national scandal over the misuse of confidential government tax plans.

The "big four" firm is reeling after a former tax partner consulting on new anti-tax avoidance laws shared confidential drafts with colleagues that were then used to drum up business.

Amid calls to bar the company from all government work, PwC Australia on Monday directed nine partners to go on leave, according to a statement.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sonali Paul)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.