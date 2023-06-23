News & Insights

US Markets

PwC Australia exploring sale of govt consulting business - source

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

June 23, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson and Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By Lewis Jackson and Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia is looking to sell its government, education and healthcare practice to private equity firm Allegro Funds, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the firm battles a scandal over its misuse of confidential government tax plans.

A term sheet for a potential deal has been drawn up, the Australian Financial Review said when it first reported the story on Friday.

The sale could include roughly 100 partners and 1,000 staff, or 10% of the "big four" professional services firm, the AFR added.

Allegro Funds describes itself as a restructuring specialist with over A$4 billion ($2.68 billion) under management.

Acting PwC Australia chief executive Kristin Stubbins said last month the firm would "ringfence" its government consulting business and appoint a separate board to consider "strategic options for the business".

The firm is reeling after Australian tax authorities found a former PwC partner who was advising the federal government on laws to prevent corporate tax avoidance shared confidential information with colleagues which was then used to pitch to multinational companies for work.

Several major pension funds have frozen work with the firm and Australia's most populous state last week banned it from for three months.

($1 = 1.4930 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.