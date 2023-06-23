PwC Australia exploring sale of govt consulting business -AFR

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia is in talks to sell its government, education and healthcare business, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Friday, as the firm battles a scandal over its misuse of confidential government tax plans.

A term sheet for a potential deal with private equity firm Allegro Funds has been prepared, AFR reported on Friday. The deal could include roughly 100 partners and 1,000 staff, or 10% of the "big four" professional services firm.

A spokesperson said PwC does not comment on market speculation when asked about the story. Allegro Funds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Acting chief executive Kristin Stubbins said last month the firm would "ringfence" its government consulting business and appoint a separate board to consider "strategic options for the business".

The firm is reeling after Australian tax authorities found a former PwC partner who was advising the federal government on laws to prevent corporate tax avoidance shared confidential information with colleagues which was then used to pitch to multinational companies for work.

Several major pension funds have frozen work with the firm and Australia's most populous state last week banned it from for three months.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.