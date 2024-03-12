News & Insights

Markets

PwC Australia cuts another 300-plus jobs in wake of leaked tax plan scandal

Credit: REUTERS/Staff

March 12, 2024 — 10:56 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 13 (Reuters) - PwC Australia on Wednesday said it would cut an additional 329 jobs, part of a major restructuring that follows a national scandal in which a former partner leaked government tax plans.

The headcount reduction is equivalent to about 5% of staff and up to 37 partners will be accelerating their retirement over the next nine months.

"This has been a very challenging and complex process, but an important one, as we realign our business structure with our new long-term strategy," PwC Australia CEO Kevin Burrowes said in a statement.

The job cuts come on top of 338 announced in November. Since the scandal broke in January 2023, PwC has also spun off its government consulting practice to private equity firm Allegro Funds for A$1. About 1,400 PwC Australia staff moved over to the new firm which was renamed Scyne Advisory.

PwC, one of the world's "big four" consultancy and auditing firms, said that where possible people who had lost their jobs will be invited to apply for new roles created by the changes. There will be no freeze on hiring and new partners will be appointed in July, it added.

The company has been under fire after revelations that a former partner leaked government tax plans and used them to win work with global companies looking to restructure their Australian tax affairs.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.