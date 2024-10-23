News & Insights

PVW Resources Sees Major Stake Increase by Holder

October 23, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

PVW Resources Limited (AU:PVW) has released an update.

PVW Resources Limited has experienced a significant increase in the voting power of substantial holder Jason Peterson, whose stake surged from 6.14% to 14.387%. This change reflects multiple transactions, including allotments and placements, highlighting active investment movements in the company’s stock. Such developments may interest investors looking for dynamic shifts in shareholder influence and market activity.

