PVW Resources Gains Strong Investor Support in AGM

November 27, 2024 — 11:30 pm EST

PVW Resources Limited (AU:PVW) has released an update.

PVW Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including key appointments and the approval for additional placement capacity. The resolutions, which include the re-election and election of directors, were decided by a poll with significant support from shareholders. This indicates strong backing from investors as the company moves forward with its strategic plans.

