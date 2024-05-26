PVM’s Active Trading Stirs Aeris Environmental Stocks

Aeris Environmental Ltd (AU:AEI) has released an update.

Perennial Value Management Limited (PVM), a substantial holder of Aeris Environmental Ltd, has actively traded the company’s shares, with its voting power fluctuating around 13.68%. The series of transactions, involving both purchases and sales on the market, reflect changes in PVM’s investment stance towards Aeris. Notably, PVM’s engagement in the market demonstrates their significant influence on the company’s share dynamics.

For further insights into AU:AEI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.