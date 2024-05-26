PVM’s Active Trading Stirs Aeris Environmental Stocks

News & Insights

Aeris Environmental Ltd (AU:AEI) has released an update.

Perennial Value Management Limited (PVM), a substantial holder of Aeris Environmental Ltd, has actively traded the company’s shares, with its voting power fluctuating around 13.68%. The series of transactions, involving both purchases and sales on the market, reflect changes in PVM’s investment stance towards Aeris. Notably, PVM’s engagement in the market demonstrates their significant influence on the company’s share dynamics.

