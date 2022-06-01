PVH vs. LVMUY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Textile - Apparel stocks are likely familiar with PVH (PVH) and LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

PVH and LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PVH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.91, while LVMUY has a forward P/E of 21.54. We also note that PVH has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. LVMUY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61.

Another notable valuation metric for PVH is its P/B ratio of 0.94. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LVMUY has a P/B of 5.63.

Based on these metrics and many more, PVH holds a Value grade of A, while LVMUY has a Value grade of C.

Both PVH and LVMUY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PVH is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.