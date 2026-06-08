PVH vs. Tapestry: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

PVH manages a vast global portfolio anchored by Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein with a major emphasis on direct-to-consumer and digital sales.

Tapestry maintains a strong luxury brand identity through Coach and Kate Spade while generating significantly higher free cash flow than its peer.

Which apparel giant offers the best combination of value and market resilience for your portfolio in 2026?

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Choosing between PVH (NYSE:PVH) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) requires balancing raw brand power against financial efficiency. Both companies aim to dominate the closet, but their paths to investor returns look very different.

PVH thrives on high-volume global apparel staples, while Tapestry focuses on the higher-margin accessible luxury market. While they both navigate a shifting retail landscape, investors often compare them to determine whether a deep-value play or a growth-oriented luxury leader is the better long-term fit.

The case for PVH

PVH operates as a massive global force in the apparel stocks space, primarily through its control of the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands. These labels reach consumers across 40 countries using a mix of department store wholesale, company-owned retail locations, and a growing digital presence. While the company relies on diverse revenue streams, its five largest customers accounted for approximately 16.6% of total revenue in 2025, though no single customer represented more than 5% of sales.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $9.0 billion, which represents a year-over-year increase of roughly 3.4% compared to the previous year. Despite this top-line growth, the company reported a net income of approximately $25.3 million, a significant decline from the $598.5 million earned in fiscal 2024. This sharp drop resulted in a net margin, which is the percentage of revenue left as profit after all expenses, of just 0.3% for the most recent fiscal year.

As of its February 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.9x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity, and a level below 1.0x suggests the company is not overly reliant on borrowed funds. The current ratio stands at approximately 1.5x, meaning the company has $1.50 in short-term assets for every $1.00 in liabilities. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was close to $538.4 million during the 2025 fiscal period.

The case for Tapestry

Tapestry positions itself as a premier house of brands, anchored by the iconic Coach name and the Kate Spade New York label. The company operates a sophisticated direct-to-consumer model, with Coach alone running over 900 stores globally to maintain high levels of brand control. Wholesale accounts for only about 13% of total net sales, and no individual customer accounts for more than 10% of sales in any segment, reducing the risk of relying on a single retail partner.

During FY 2025, Tapestry generated revenue of approximately $7.0 billion, marking a 5.1% increase over the prior year. Net income for the period was roughly $183.2 million, which represents a decline from the $816.0 million reported in fiscal 2024. This resulted in a net margin of about 2.6%, suggesting the company faced higher costs or unique charges even as its total sales grew throughout the year.

As of its June 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 4.5x. This figure indicates that total liabilities exceed the value of shareholder equity, reflecting a higher level of leverage than its peer. However, the current ratio of nearly 1.9x indicates a healthy ability to cover short-term debts with current assets. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations after subtracting capital spending, reached approximately $1.1 billion in FY 2025.

Risk profile comparison

PVH faces substantial geopolitical hurdles, specifically after being placed on China's Unreliable Entities List, which could lead to fines or import restrictions in a critical market. The business is also highly dependent on the continued prestige of its two main brands, meaning any shift in consumer taste could hurt sales. Additionally, PVH relies on third-party manufacturers like G-III Apparel Group, which introduces risks related to supply chain stability and quality control.

Tapestry is heavily concentrated in Southeast Asian manufacturing, making it vulnerable to trade policy changes or regional instability in countries like Vietnam and India. The company also relies on a small number of fulfillment centers in the United States, so a localized disaster could halt deliveries for the entire brand. Furthermore, Tapestry faces intense competition from other luxury players like Capri Holdings, and any failure to maintain its prestige image could drive shoppers toward rival labels.

Valuation comparison

PVH offers a much lower P/S ratio than Tapestry, which currently trades at a significantly higher Forward P/E relative to future earnings estimates.

Metric PVH Tapestry Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 6.4x 20.1x 29.5x P/S ratio 0.4x 4.0x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Tapestry. The fashion industry is a tough place to be right now, with tariffs, shifting consumer spending, and geopolitical headwinds making life difficult for everyone selling clothes and accessories. But within that challenging backdrop, Tapestry's Coach brand is experiencing explosive growth. It’s adding millions of new customers and growing at a rate that keeps pushing management to raise its full-year outlook. In a sector full of headwinds, that's a pretty encouraging sign.

Although PVH owns two iconic brands in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, the story with this stock right now is one of managing headwinds rather than capitalizing on tailwinds. Tariffs alone are a significant drag on the year, and the situation in China adds a layer of real uncertainty that I don’t like. With roughly a fifth of its suppliers and factories based in China, that's not a risk that goes away quietly.

Tapestry isn't without its own challenges, especially with the Kate Spade brand still in turnaround mode. But when one brand is firing the way Coach is right now, it could be the kind of engine that can carries a portfolio. As a patient, long-term investor, Coach's momentum is the more comfortable bet for me.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tapestry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.