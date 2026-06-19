Is PVH Stock a Value Buy After Earnings Strength and Flat Sales?

PVH Corp. PVH is drawing investor attention after an earnings beat and a valuation profile that screens cheaply against earnings and sales. The question is whether that value case is strong enough when full-year sales are expected to be roughly flat.



The answer depends on how investors weigh brand execution and tariff offsets against softer demand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

PVH’s Valuation Looks Undemanding

PVH trades at a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 6.9X and a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 6.4X. Its price-to-sales ratio is 0.4X, while the PEG ratio stands at 0.9.



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Those figures support the stock’s value appeal, especially after shares gained 21.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 0.5% rise. The stock also has a 52-week range of $59.60 to $100.75, with the latest referenced stock price at $77.07.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL is a useful peer for investors comparing global apparel companies with premium brand positioning and international distribution. Tapestry, Inc. TPR, the parent of Coach and Kate Spade, offers another relevant comparison for brand-led consumer discretionary companies focused on direct relationships with shoppers.

Earnings Beat, but Sales Growth Remains Limited

PVH reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80 and management’s guidance range of $1.65-$1.80. The figure was down 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.30.



Revenues increased 2% year over year to $2.025 billion and beat the consensus mark of $1.997 billion. On a constant-currency basis, revenues declined 2%, underscoring why the post-earnings debate is not only about the earnings beat.

PVH Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

PVH Corp. price-eps-surprise | PVH Corp. Quote

Direct-to-consumer revenues rose 6% on a reported basis and 3% in constant currency. Owned and operated digital commerce advanced 11% reported and 6% in constant currency, with growth across all regions.

Brands and Digital Execution Support the Case

PVH continues to rely on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger as its core engines. In the first quarter, Calvin Klein revenues increased 1% reported but declined 3% in constant currency, while Tommy Hilfiger revenues rose 3% reported and fell 2% in constant currency.



The company is using product innovation, marketing and consumer engagement to strengthen key categories. Calvin Klein is focused on underwear and denim, while Tommy Hilfiger is emphasizing sweaters, outerwear and shirts.



PVH also continues to invest in e-commerce, store concepts and shop-in-shop renovations. It completed more than 140 refurbishments and new store openings combined, while using data-driven tools to improve consumer insights, demand forecasting and operations.

Tariffs and EMEA Keep the Value Case in Check

The main caution is the outlook. PVH now expects fiscal 2026 revenues to be approximately flat on a reported basis and to decrease slightly in constant currency, compared with its prior view for a slight reported increase.



EMEA remains the weakest region, with first-quarter constant-currency revenues down 5% due to softness in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels. The prolonged effects of the Middle East conflict continue to weigh on consumer demand, store traffic and wholesale activity.



Tariffs are another pressure point. PVH assumes a full-year blended tariff rate of about 15% on goods entering the United States, with an estimated gross EBIT impact of about $195 million, or roughly 215 basis points of operating margin pressure. Tariff refunds should partially offset the hit, including an estimated $100 million benefit to EBIT.

Bottom Line on PVH Stock

PVH has a credible value argument, but it is not a clean one. Low valuation multiples, disciplined inventory management and direct-to-consumer growth are positives, while flat sales guidance, tariff exposure and EMEA weakness limit near-term visibility.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PVH also has a Value Score of A, a Momentum Score of A, a Growth Score of C and a VGM Score of A. The Value Score of A supports the view that PVH screens attractively on valuation, while the Momentum Score of A reflects favorable price action. The Growth Score of C is more balanced. Together with the Zacks Rank #3, the setup suggests PVH may appeal to value-focused investors, but the stock still needs steadier sales trends to make the buy case stronger.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.