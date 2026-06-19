PVH Stock Outlook Hinges on Brands, Digital Growth and Tariffs

PVH Corp. PVH is leaning on the global appeal of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger while navigating uneven demand, tariff pressure and a softer outlook for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Shares have gained 21.8% in the past three months, outpacing the industry’s 0.1% rise. The next phase depends on whether brand momentum and digital execution can offset macro and cost pressures.



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Brand Strength Supports the PVH+ Plan

PVH continues to build its strategy around Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, which together account for the bulk of its business. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Calvin Klein contributed 44.2% of total revenues, while Tommy Hilfiger accounted for 53.2%.



The company is focusing on core categories where the brands have clearer consumer authority. Calvin Klein is gaining traction in underwear and denim, while Tommy Hilfiger is leaning into sweaters, outerwear and shirts. Product innovation, cultural partnerships and stronger storytelling remain central to this approach.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL is a relevant peer for investors tracking premium lifestyle apparel brands with global retail and wholesale exposure. Tapestry, Inc. TPR, the parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, offers another comparison point for branded consumer discretionary companies balancing direct channels, wholesale relationships and global demand trends.

Digital and Direct-to-Consumer Growth Matter

PVH’s direct-to-consumer business remains one of the brighter spots. First-quarter direct-to-consumer revenues increased 6% on a reported basis and 3% in constant currency, with growth across both Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.



Owned and operated digital commerce revenues rose 11% reported and 6% in constant currency. Stores also contributed, with owned and operated store revenues up 5% reported and 2% in constant currency.



The company is investing in e-commerce, store concepts and shop-in-shop renovations. It completed more than 140 refurbishments and new store openings combined, while also using data and demand-driven tools to improve consumer insights, inventory quality and operational execution.

Margins, Inventory and Cash Offer Support

PVH delivered first-quarter revenues of $2.025 billion, up 2% year over year on a reported basis but down 2% in constant currency. Non-GAAP earnings came in at $2.01 per share, above its guidance range.



Gross margin was 58.6%, flat year over year. The company also ended the quarter with inventory down 5%, a useful sign given the need to manage assortment quality in a cautious retail backdrop.



Cash and cash equivalents were $592.5 million at quarter-end, up from $191 million a year earlier. PVH did not repurchase common stock in the first quarter, but management currently expects at least $300 million in share repurchases for fiscal 2026.

Tariffs and EMEA Pressure Cloud the Outlook

The outlook is not without strain. EMEA revenues declined 5% in constant currency in the first quarter, pressured by softer consumer demand tied to the prolonged effects of the Middle East conflict. Wholesale trends also remain uneven, with constant-currency wholesale revenues down 6%.



Tariffs are another key overhang. PVH’s full-year outlook assumes a blended tariff rate of about 15% on goods coming into the United States, with an estimated gross EBIT impact of about $195 million, or roughly 215 basis points of operating margin pressure.



Tariff refunds provide a partial offset. The company expects about $100 million of refunds, including an estimated positive impact of about $1.70 per share for fiscal 2026.

PVH Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PVH Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PVH Corp. Quote

PVH now expects fiscal 2026 revenues to be approximately flat on a reported basis and to decrease slightly in constant currency. It reaffirmed its non-GAAP operating margin outlook of about 8.8% and non-GAAP earnings guidance of $11.80-$12.10 per share.

Bottom Line on PVH Stock

PVH’s investment case rests on a clear trade-off. Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, digital growth and better inventory discipline support the long-term story, while tariffs, Europe weakness and wholesale uncertainty limit near-term visibility.



PVH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock also has a VGM Score of A, a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C and a Momentum Score of A. The Style Scores point to favorable value and momentum characteristics, while the Growth Score is more neutral. Combined with a Zacks Rank #3, the setup suggests investors may want to watch how execution, tariff offsets and demand trends develop rather than view the stock as a one-sided opportunity.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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