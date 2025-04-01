$PVH stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PVH stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $169,150,447 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PVH:
$PVH Insider Trading Activity
$PVH insiders have traded $PVH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK D FISCHER (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 3,186 shares for an estimated $336,123
$PVH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $PVH stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 849,433 shares (+851.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,827,539
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 759,656 shares (+179164.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,333,622
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 504,713 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,373,399
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 390,746 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,321,389
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 359,809 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,049,801
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 318,731 shares (+128.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,705,803
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 316,876 shares (+87.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,509,637
$PVH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PVH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Telsey Advisory issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/28/2024
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024
$PVH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PVH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PVH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025
- Robert Drbul from Guggenheim set a target price of $105.0 on 10/28/2024
