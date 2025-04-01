$PVH stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PVH stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $169,150,447 of trading volume.

$PVH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PVH:

$PVH insiders have traded $PVH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D FISCHER (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 3,186 shares for an estimated $336,123

$PVH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $PVH stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PVH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PVH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/28/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

$PVH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PVH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PVH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Robert Drbul from Guggenheim set a target price of $105.0 on 10/28/2024

