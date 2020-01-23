PVH Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.09, changing hands as low as $95.09 per share. PVH Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PVH's low point in its 52 week range is $67.41 per share, with $134.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.69. The PVH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

