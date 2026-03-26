PVH Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Here's What Investors Should Know

PVH Corporation PVH is likely to post a year-over-year increase in its top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 31, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion, indicating a rise of 2% from the prior-year number.



Although the consensus estimate for earnings has been stable at $3.30 per share, the metric indicates an increase of about 1% year over year.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.6%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average.

Factors Likely to Impact PVH’s Q4 Earnings

PVH Corp.’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results are expected to reflect gains from its diversified global brand portfolio and the momentum behind its PVH+ Plan. The strength of its two flagship brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, remains evident in product innovation, improved direct-to-consumer (DTC) trends in key markets and highly successful global campaigns. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTC revenues is pegged at $1.306 billion, up from $931 million seen in the previous quarter.



The company is focused on strengthening its core brands by enhancing brand desirability, expanding product innovation and improving marketplace execution. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands’ revenues is pegged at $1.083 billion and $1.308 billion, respectively, showing year-over-year increases of 3.5% and 2%. PVH’s strategy of innovation and product expansion, with continued focus on core categories such as underwear, denim and apparel, appears encouraging.



PVH is also accelerating its shift toward a more consumer-centric and data-driven operating model. Investments in digital capabilities and analytics are enabling the company to better understand consumer behavior, enhance engagement and improve retention. This is complemented by strong growth in DTC channels, including both e-commerce and physical retail, where PVH is focused on elevating the consumer experience and increasing average unit retail. Such factors position PVH to deliver upbeat top and bottom lines in the quarter under review.



However, PVH has been operating in an uneven global consumer landscape. On its lastearnings call management anticipated the tariffs currently in place to have an overall net negative impact on earnings in fiscal 2025, with nearly $65 million of unmitigated impact to EBIT or about $1.05 per share. The Q4 EPS outlook reflects an estimated net negative impact from current U.S. tariffs, including an unmitigated impact of roughly $0.60, partly offset by planned mitigation actions, as well as an estimated positive impact of about $0.20 from foreign currency translation. It envisioned fourth-quarter operating margin to be approximately 9%, down roughly 100 basis points compared with the last year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for PVH

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PVH Corp. this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



PVH Corp. has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PVH Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

PVH Corp. price-eps-surprise | PVH Corp. Quote

PVH’s Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, PVH Corp.’s shares present an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75X, below the five-year median of 8.05X and the Textile - Apparel industry’s average of 17.54X, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



The recent market movements show that PVH’s shares have lost 1.7% in the past three months compared with the industry's 8.2% decline.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Crocs, Inc. CROX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. The consensus mark for CROX’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $903.6 million, which indicates a drop of 3.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ earnings has moved down a penny to $2.76 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates a decline of 8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. CROX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings per share has decreased a penny in the past 30 days to 97 cents, implying a 6.7% year-over-year decline.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $911.6 million, which indicates an increase of 2.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. HAS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.9%, on average.



Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MHK is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.7 billion, indicating 8.2% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for MHK’s earnings has dipped 1.6% to $1.82 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates an increase of 19.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. MHK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average.

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