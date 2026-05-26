Is PVH (PVH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PVH (PVH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PVH is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PVH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PVH has moved about 32.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -8.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, PVH is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Snail, Inc. (SNAL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.7%.

In Snail, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PVH belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.7% so far this year, so PVH is performing better in this area.

Snail, Inc., however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #144. The industry has moved -20.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track PVH and Snail, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.