PVH (PVH) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with PVH (PVH) standing at $109.75, reflecting a -0.7% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands had lost 16.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of PVH will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.17, marking a 1.4% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.93 billion, down 10.64% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.96 per share and a revenue of $8.66 billion, signifying shifts of +2.62% and -6.09%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PVH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.82% lower within the past month. Currently, PVH is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PVH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.64 of its industry.

Investors should also note that PVH has a PEG ratio of 0.64 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Textile - Apparel industry stood at 1.49 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

