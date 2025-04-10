PVH (PVH) Stock Jumps 16.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

PVH PVH shares ended the last trading session 16.9% higher at $70.70. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The company is experiencing solid momentum in its iconic global brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Its PVH+ Plan and expansion efforts also bode well. As a result, PVH’s earnings and sales exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024. Investors’ positive reaction was also driven by a strong fiscal 2025 outlook. The company projected record profits for fiscal 2025, despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

This owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.94 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For PVH, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PVH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

PVH belongs to the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry. Another stock from the same industry, Superior Group (SGC), closed the last trading session 10.6% higher at $10.46. Over the past month, SGC has returned -30.6%.

For Superior Group , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -31.5% over the past month to $0.11. This represents a change of -54.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Superior Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

