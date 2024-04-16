PVH (PVH) Price Target Decreased by 5.04% to 131.73

The average one-year price target for PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been revised to 131.73 / share. This is an decrease of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 138.72 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 94.94 to a high of 166.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.44% from the latest reported closing price of 107.58 / share.

PVH Declares $0.04 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.15 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2024 received the payment on March 27, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $107.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.19%, the lowest has been 0.11%, and the highest has been 0.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=157).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 10.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVH is 0.27%, an increase of 24.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 69,222K shares. The put/call ratio of PVH is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,346K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,971K shares, representing a decrease of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,907K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 34.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,900K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,920K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 41.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,834K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 38.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,539K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 33.65% over the last quarter.

PVH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. PVH powers brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

