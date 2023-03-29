PVH (PVH) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

PVH (PVH) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, PVH broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

PVH has rallied 10.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests PVH could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PVH's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting PVH on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.