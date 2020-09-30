Commodities
PVH

PVH President Larsson to take over as CEO in February

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GRIGORY DUKOR

Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp said on Wednesday President Stefan Larsson would replace Manny Chirico as chief executive officer in February.

Adds details on Larsson, background

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp PVH.N said on Wednesday President Stefan Larsson would replace Manny Chirico as chief executive officer in February.

Larsson, a former CEO of Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N, joined PVH in June last year, taking on the job of overseeing the company's various brands such as Van Heusen, Calvin Kelin, as well as Tommy Hilfiger.

His appointment was part of PVH's plan to find a successor to Chirico, who has been at the helm since 2006.

Larsson has already been at the forefront of major decisions PVH has taken to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including cutting hundreds of jobs in North America and shuttering 162 retail stores.

Chirico, 63, will continue to serve as the company's chairman, PVH said.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PVH RL

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular