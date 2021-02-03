PVH or VFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Textile - Apparel stocks are likely familiar with PVH (PVH) and V.F. (VFC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

PVH and V.F. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PVH likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than VFC has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PVH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.41, while VFC has a forward P/E of 59.31. We also note that PVH has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 5.26.

Another notable valuation metric for PVH is its P/B ratio of 1.25. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, VFC has a P/B of 9.77.

These metrics, and several others, help PVH earn a Value grade of A, while VFC has been given a Value grade of C.

PVH has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than VFC, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PVH is the superior option right now.

