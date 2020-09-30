PVH names company President Larsson as CEO

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp PVH.N said on Wednesday President Stefan Larsson will replace Manny Chirico as chief executive officer in February.

Chirico, 63, will continue to serve as the company's chairman, PVH said.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.