PVH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.56, changing hands as high as $67.47 per share. PVH Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PVH's low point in its 52 week range is $43.49 per share, with $113.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.34.

