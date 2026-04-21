PVH Insider Sells $642K in Stock Amid 40% Rally and Strong 2025 Results. What Should Investors Know?

Key Points

An EVP insider reported selling 6,939 shares for about $642,000, based on a weighted average price of $92.59 per share across April 16–17, 2026.

This transaction represented 24.81% of Fischer's direct Common Stock holdings, reducing his directly held Common Stock from 27,973 shares to 20,324 shares.

All shares involved were held directly; indirect holdings (710 shares via a 401(k) Plan) remained unchanged.

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Mark D. Fischer, EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), reported the sale of 6,939 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions on April 16 and April 17, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,939 Transaction value ~$642,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 20,324 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 710 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.91 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($92.59); post-transaction value based on April 17, 2026 market close ($94.17).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Fischer's historical transaction pattern?

Fischer's prior two open-market sales over the past two years averaged 4,442 shares per sale; this 6,939-share sale is at the upper end of his historical sale sizes, reflecting a larger proportional reduction in direct holdings as his available share capacity has declined.

Fischer's prior two open-market sales over the past two years averaged 4,442 shares per sale; this 6,939-share sale is at the upper end of his historical sale sizes, reflecting a larger proportional reduction in direct holdings as his available share capacity has declined. What is the effect on Fischer's overall ownership and incentive alignment?

After this transaction, Fischer's direct and indirect ownership totals 21,034 shares, representing approximately 0.04% of shares outstanding as of the latest report.

After this transaction, Fischer's direct and indirect ownership totals 21,034 shares, representing approximately 0.04% of shares outstanding as of the latest report. Were any indirect or derivative holdings impacted?

The transaction did not affect Fischer's indirect holdings (710 shares via 401(k) Plan) or any derivative securities, as no options were exercised or sold in connection with this filing.

The transaction did not affect Fischer's indirect holdings (710 shares via 401(k) Plan) or any derivative securities, as no options were exercised or sold in connection with this filing. Is the transaction size explained by remaining share capacity?

Yes; Fischer's direct holdings have declined over time, and the increased percentage of holdings sold in this transaction aligns with reduced available share inventory, rather than an escalation in selling cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $8.95 billion Net income (TTM) $25.30 million 1-year price change 40%

Note: 1-year price performance is calculated using April 17th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

PVH offers a broad portfolio of branded apparel and accessories, including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and other owned and licensed brands, with products spanning menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, and related accessories.

The firm operates a diversified business model combining wholesale distribution, direct retail (full-price and outlet stores), and digital commerce, generating revenue from both owned and licensed product sales globally.

It targets a wide customer base across approximately 40 countries, serving department stores, specialty retailers, mass merchants, and end consumers through physical and online channels.

PVH Corp. is a global leader in branded apparel, leveraging iconic names such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein to drive international growth and brand recognition. The company combines a multi-channel distribution strategy with a balanced portfolio of owned, licensed, and private label brands, enabling resilience across economic cycles. With significant scale and a presence in over 40 countries, PVH maintains a competitive edge through brand strength, global reach, and operational diversity.

What this transaction means for investors

When you see a stock climbing around 40% over the past year, those higher-end insider sales like this might reflect more of a portfolio management strategy rather than a fundamental change in outlook. Of course, the gain is substantial, but it doesn’t necessarily indicate an executive isn’t simply locking in gains versus seeing some sort of shifting tide.



The key issue to consider is whether PVH’s underlying momentum can sustain this level of performance. They wrapped up 2025 strongly, with fourth-quarter revenue rising by 6% and operating margins hitting about 10%, both surpassing previous guidance. For the entire year, revenue grew by 3%, and their non-GAAP operating margins reached 8.8%, once again exceeding expectations. Looking ahead, management is projecting modest revenue growth for 2026, with margins expected to stay stable, despite facing a roughly 215 basis point headwind from tariffs.



On the strategic front, PVH is focusing on enhancing the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, with ongoing direct-to-consumer growth anticipated across various regions. They’re also planning at least $300 million in share repurchases this year. The real challenge will lie in maintaining brand momentum and margins amid a tougher economic environment.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.