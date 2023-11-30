PVH Gains After Swinging To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) shares are progressing more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a third-quarter profit, compared to loss last year.

The quarterly earnings were $161.6 million or $2.66 per share compared to loss of $186.7 million or $2.88 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.36 billion from $2.28 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $97.64, up 6.72 percent from the previous close of $91.50 on a volume of 873,105.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.