PVH Gains After Swinging To Profit In Q3

November 30, 2023 — 11:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) shares are progressing more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a third-quarter profit, compared to loss last year.

The quarterly earnings were $161.6 million or $2.66 per share compared to loss of $186.7 million or $2.88 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.36 billion from $2.28 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $97.64, up 6.72 percent from the previous close of $91.50 on a volume of 873,105.

