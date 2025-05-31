PVH Earnings Preview: Recent $PVH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PVH ($PVH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,949,951,177 and earnings of $2.26 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PVH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PVH Insider Trading Activity

PVH insiders have traded $PVH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D FISCHER (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 3,186 shares for an estimated $336,123

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PVH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of PVH stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PVH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PVH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PVH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PVH forecast page.

PVH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PVH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PVH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $86.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025

