PVH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.99, changing hands as high as $99.44 per share. PVH Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PVH's low point in its 52 week range is $67.41 per share, with $134.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.33.

