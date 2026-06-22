PVH Corp.'s Strategy Drives Brand Momentum and Digital Growth

PVH Corporation PVH continues to advance its disciplined PVH+ Plan, using targeted marketing, product innovation and consumer-centric initiatives to strengthen the global appeal of its flagship brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, despite a tough macroeconomic landscape. Management continues to strengthen the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands by introducing new and engaging offerings that align with evolving consumer preferences.



Calvin Klein continued to build momentum in its core underwear and denim categories through innovative product launches, high-profile marketing campaigns featuring culturally relevant personalities and stronger merchandising execution. Tommy Hilfiger also delivered solid progress by emphasizing key product categories such as sweaters, outerwear and shirts. Enhanced brand storytelling, improved digital experiences and sports-related partnerships helped drive direct-to-consumer (DTC) growth.



The company’s PVH+ Plan mainly aims at accelerating growth by boosting core strengths and connecting brands with consumers. This plan focuses on five key drivers, which are win with product, win with consumer engagement, win in the digitally-led marketplace, develop a demand and data-driven operating model, and drive efficiencies and invest in growth.



PVH’s constant efforts to expand its international business also bode well. The company has made meaningful progress in simplifying its structure by exiting non-core businesses, allowing greater management focus and improved capital allocation. It has also been advancing its product offers and innovating its key products. Innovation continues to support PVH, particularly through advancements in product design, digital engagement and sustainability initiatives.



PVH continued to make progress in strengthening its DTC and digital channels. The company has significantly enhanced its e-commerce capabilities and omnichannel execution. This is driving higher online traffic, stronger engagement and improved full-price sell-through across channels. Investments in data analytics, AI-enabled merchandising and DTC capabilities are enhancing consumer insights and personalization. Overall, PVH’s robust strategies, including the PVH+ initiative and expansion efforts, position it well for growth.

PVH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of PVH Corp. have gained 13.2% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 8.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, PVH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2X compared with the industry’s average of 14.9X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 5.8% and 8%, respectively. The estimate for fiscal 2026 has increased in the past 30 days while that of fiscal 2027 has moved south.



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PVH Corp. stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which engages in the sourcing, marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 2.6% from the year-ago number.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL, which is a designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products, currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 6.7% from the year-ago number.



Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL, which is a designer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear, currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



GIL delivered a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 68.3% from the year-ago number.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.