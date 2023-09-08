PVH Corp's (PVH) Calvin Klein Inks License Deal With Revman

PVH Corp’s PVH wholly owned subsidiary Calvin Klein announced a license agreement with Revman through 2028. The new Calvin Klein home collections will be launched at the New York Home Textiles Market. The agreement's initial term is through 2028.



The brand is likely to gain from Revman’s robust supplier network and solid omnichannel strategy. This, in turn, will enable Calvin Klein to strengthen its presence in the home category via an expanded offering both online and in store.

Calvin Klein's home collection, slated to launch in Spring 2024, will offer essentials for modern homes including fashion bedding, bath products and window coverings. Per the deal, this collection will be distributed across all major levels of retail distribution in the United States as well as retailers in Canada and Mexico.



PVH Corp has been long gaining from continued strength across its core brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, driven by effective marketing strategies, financial control and operating leverage.



In second-quarter fiscal 2023, Calvin Klein brand’s revenues grew 3% year over year. This May, the brand collaborated with Jennie Kim for a collection which got sold within days. It has also partnered with some of the world's most iconic female athletes ahead of the World Cup.



During the said quarter, Calvin Klein’s digital campaigns by brand ambassadors, including Jennie Kim, Kendall Jenner, Jungkook, Kid Cudi and more, drove 828 million social impressions. The brand recently unveiled its fall 2023 campaign, with iconic underwear denim as its highlight.



Year to date, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 13% against the industry’s 0.2% decline.

