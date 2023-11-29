PVH Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PVH Corp. (PVH):

Earnings: $161.6 million in Q3 vs. -$186.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.66 in Q3 vs. -$2.88 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $176.4 million or $2.90 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.74 per share Revenue: $2.36 billion in Q3 vs. $2.28 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.45 Full year EPS guidance: $10.45

