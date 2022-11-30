PVH Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PVH Corp. (PVH):

Earnings: -$186.7 million in Q3 vs. $279.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.68 in Q3 vs. $3.89 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $169.5 million or $2.60 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.15 per share Revenue: $2.28 billion in Q3 vs. $2.33 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 Full year EPS guidance: $8.25

