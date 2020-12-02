PVH Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $69.8 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $209.2 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $94.2 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.3% to $2.01 billion from $2.43 billion last year.

PVH Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $94.2 Mln. vs. $229.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $3.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $2.01 Bln vs. $2.43 Bln last year.

