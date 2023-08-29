PVH Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $94.2 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $115.3 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $124.4 million or $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $2.21 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

PVH Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $94.2 Mln. vs. $115.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.50 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.76 -Revenue (Q2): $2.21 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.60 Full year EPS guidance: $10.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.