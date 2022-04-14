PVH Corp. (PVH) Unveils Strategic Plan & Financial Targets

PVH Corp. PVH unveiled its multi-year strategy PVH+ Plan to drive sustainable growth. This strategic plan will help the company cash in on the opportunities to leverage strength in its iconic brands across various channels and geographies, and accomplish certain financial targets.



The PVH+ Plan mainly aims at accelerating growth via boosting its core strengths, and connecting Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER brands with the consumers through five major drivers. These drivers are win with product; win with consumer engagement; win in the digitally-led marketplace; develop a demand- and data-driven operating model; and drive efficiencies and invest in growth.



Detailing further, PVH Corp. strives to create the best products across its significant growth categories. It expects strengthening its presence in the global demand spaces where its iconic labels resonate well with the consumers. Management reinforces the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands so that these can cater to consumers’ needs in new and engaging ways. PVH is focused on fueling digital growth by developing a holistic distribution strategy for Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER, driven by digital and direct-to-consumer channels and wholesale partnerships.



Moreover, PVH Corp. looks to develop a demand- and data-driven operating model with a systematic and repeatable product creation model. This model will put the consumer first, thus leveraging data to offer fresh products. Also, PVH focuses on boosting efficiencies to be cost-competitive, and in turn, reinvest in strategic plans.



The aforesaid five key drivers apply to every PVH Corp.’s businesses. PVH has been strengthening its presence in Europe, accelerating growth in the Asia Pacific and unlocking complete potentials of its brands in the Americas.

What’s More?

Management also shared certain financial goals, which are to be achieved through the solid execution of the PVH+ Plan. It projects a high single-digit CAGR rate from 2021 to $12.5 billion revenues in 2025. Revenue drivers are balanced global growth from Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER; high single-digit CAGR in Europe and the Americas; mid-teens CAGR in the Asia Pacific; 20%+ CAGR across digital platforms; and direct-to-consumer brick & mortar exceeding wholesale brick & mortar. PVH Corp. envisions operating margin to grow to roughly 15%, while free cash flow is likely to be more than $1 billion in 2025.



PVH Corp. is committed to maximize its shareholder returns. On Apr 11, 2022, PVH’s board, through its Executive Committee, approved a $1-billion increase in its stock repurchase authorization and extended it to three years to June 2026.



PVH Corp. also reaffirmed its first quarter and 2022 guidance, issued on Mar 29, 2022. PVH reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Quarterly results gained from brand strength, particularly in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as a solid online show and an improved customer engagement.



For first-quarter fiscal 2022, management expects revenues to be flat year over year (up 4% at cc). The bottom line is likely to be $1.55-$1.60 per share. PVH reported $1.38 and $1.92 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.



For fiscal 2022, revenues are anticipated to increase 2-3% year over year (up 6-7% on a cc basis). This is inclusive of a 2% reduction each for the exit of the Heritage Brands Retail business along with temporary store closure and temporary halt of commercial activities in Russia and Belarus, as well as lower wholesale shipments to Ukraine.

The bottom line is expected to be $9.00 per share. PVH had reported $13.25 and $10.15 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, in the prior year. The fiscal 2022 operating margin is likely to be 10%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This presently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player’s price performance shows that its shares have fallen 21.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.3% decline.

