PVH Corp. (PVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

PVH Corp. (PVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that PVH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PVH was $116.99, representing a -6.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.42 and a 55.78% increase over the 52 week low of $75.10.

PVH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.06. Zacks Investment Research reports PVH's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 539.48%, compared to an industry average of 31.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pvh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

