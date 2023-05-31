PVH Corp. Profit Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $136.0 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $133.1 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $2.16 billion from $2.12 billion last year.

PVH Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $136.0 Mln. vs. $133.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.14 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q1): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 Full year EPS guidance: $10.00

