PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Full-Year Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 10% to US$106 following its latest annual results. Revenues were a bright spot, with US$7.6b in sales arriving 6.8% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$15.96, some 4.3% below consensus predictions. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:PVH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 1st 2021

After the latest results, the 15 analysts covering PVH are now predicting revenues of US$8.90b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a solid 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with PVH forecast to report a statutory profit of US$6.66 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.88b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.94 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$110, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PVH at US$132 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$90.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting PVH's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 16% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that PVH is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on PVH. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for PVH going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PVH you should know about.

