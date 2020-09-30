Markets
PVH

PVH Corp.: Stefan Larsson To Succeed Manny Chirico As CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) announced that Stefan Larsson, President, will be named Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2021. Larsson will succeed Manny Chirico. Chirico will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board.

Larsson joined the company in June 2019 in the newly created role of President, overseeing the branded businesses and regions. Prior to joining PVH, Larsson was Chief Executive Officer of Ralph Lauren Corp. Larsson has also served as the Global President of Old Navy, a division of Gap Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PVH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular