PVH Corp.: Stefan Larsson To Succeed Manny Chirico As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) announced that Stefan Larsson, President, will be named Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2021. Larsson will succeed Manny Chirico. Chirico will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board.

Larsson joined the company in June 2019 in the newly created role of President, overseeing the branded businesses and regions. Prior to joining PVH, Larsson was Chief Executive Officer of Ralph Lauren Corp. Larsson has also served as the Global President of Old Navy, a division of Gap Inc.

