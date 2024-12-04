PVH Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PVH Corp. (PVH) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $131.9 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $161.6 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $170.5 million or $3.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $2.131 billion from $2.225 billion last year.

PVH Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $131.9 Mln. vs. $161.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.34 vs. $2.66 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.131 Bln vs. $2.225 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.05 to $3.20 Full year EPS guidance: $11.55 to $11.70

