PVH Corp (PVH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

PVH Corporation PVH is expected to register year-over-year top and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 27. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.3 billion, indicating a decline of 3.9% from the prior-year reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, suggesting a decline of 42.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 60 days.



For fiscal 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $8.9 billion, suggesting a 3.1% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings indicates an 18.5% year-over-year decline to $8.27.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 22.1%. Its bottom line surpassed estimates by 22.9%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

PVH Corp has been reeling under uncertainties related to macroeconomic challenges, particularly in Europe, continued COVID impacts in Asia, and the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war. Also, higher costs and increased promotions are likely to have dented the fiscal fourth-quarter performance.



Management anticipates fiscal 2022 revenues to be at the higher end of the previously stated year-over-year decrease of 3-4% (up 3-4% on a cc basis), in sync with our estimate of a sales decline of 4%. This is inclusive of a 2% reduction each for the exit of the Heritage Brands Retail business and the war in Ukraine. The bottom line is expected to be $8.25 for the year, down from last year’s reported figure of $10.15 but in line with our estimate. Interest expenses are likely to be $85 million, suggesting a decline from the prior year’s reported figure of $104 million.



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, management expects a 4% year-over-year revenue decline, whereas we estimate sales to decrease 5.1%. This is inclusive of a 2% decline from the war in Ukraine. The bottom line is likely to be 45 cents on a GAAP basis and $1.65 on an adjusted basis. We estimate the bottom line to be 49 cents and $1.63 on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis.



Notably, the company reported $3.89 and $2.67 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. This includes unfavorable currency impacts of 27 cents, as well as 15 cents of adverse impacts of the Ukraine war. Interest expenses for the fiscal fourth quarter are likely to have been flat year over year.



However, the company has been gaining from the continued momentum in its core brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, along with pricing actions. The company's Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands are anticipated to have performed well in the quarter under review, driven by robust consumer demand.



Also, the continued momentum in PVH Corp's international unit is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PVH Corp this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PVH Corp has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. LULU is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.69 billion, suggesting 26.4% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.25, suggesting an improvement of 26.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark for the fiscal fourth quarter has increased by a penny in the past 30 days. LULU has delivered a bottom-line beat of 6.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Whirlpool WHR currently has an Earnings ESP of +24.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports first-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, which suggests a decline of 8.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Whirlpool’s quarterly earnings has moved down 15% in the past 30 days to $1.99 per share. This suggests a decline of 62.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. WHR has delivered an earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Mattel MAT currently has an Earnings ESP of +20.46% and a Zacks Rank #3. MAT is anticipated to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports first-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $772.8 million, indicating a decline of 25.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mattel’s loss of 12 cents per share has widened by 2 cents in the past 30 days. This suggests a significant decline from earnings of 8 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. MAT has delivered an earnings beat of 124.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



