PVH Corp (PVH) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Shares of PVH Corporation PVH rose more than 2% after the trading session on Aug 29, following the solid second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The bottom and top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results gained from the strong execution of the PVH+ Plan and the continued momentum in its core brands — Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The company witnessed double-digit revenue growth in its direct-to-consumer business in stores and online.



We note that PVH shares have gained 14.6% year to date against the industry's decline of 3.7%.

Q2 Highlights

PVH Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share, down 4.8% from the year-ago quarter's $1.94. However, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the fiscal second quarter, revenues rose 4% year over year (up 2% on a constant-currency or cc basis) to $2,207 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $2,186 million. This is mainly driven by the solid performance in its international businesses, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, continued growth in Europe and the North America direct-to-consumer business.



Direct-to-consumer revenues grew 11% year over year in the quarter, whereas Wholesale revenues fell 3% year over year. Revenues in the digital channel declined roughly 10% in the quarter under review.



The company's gross profit amounted to $1,272.3 million, up 4.3% year over year, surpassing our estimate of $1,267.2 million. The gross margin contracted 40 bps to 57.6% due to price increases, lower freight costs, and a favorable shift in regional and channel mix, which more than offset elevated inventory costs stemming from adverse currency.



Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 7.8% year over year to $1,099.5 million and lagged our estimate of $1,107.9.



This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s adjusted earnings before interest and taxes totaled $182 million compared with $211 million in the prior-year quarter. Notably, our estimate was pegged at $253.2 million. This is mainly due to higher inventory costs and increased investments to support the company’s strategic initiatives. The metric also included $5 million of favorable foreign currency impacts.

Segmental Analysis

PVH Corp reports financial results under three segments — Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands.

Revenues from the Calvin Klein segment moved up 3% year over year. Sales from Calvin Klein North America fell 9%, while the same for Calvin Klein International rose 11%.



Revenues from the Tommy Hilfiger segment grew 6% year over year in the reported quarter. Revenues were up 6% at Tommy Hilfiger North America and the same rose 6% at Tommy Hilfiger International.



The Heritage Brands segment's revenues plunged 11% year over year in the quarter under review.

Financial Details

PVH Corp ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $372.8 million, long-term debt of $1,619.6 million, and stockholders' equity of $5,037.6 million.



In the quarter, the company repurchased 2.4 million shares for $200 million. It expects to repurchase up to $400 million of stock in 2023.

PVH Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PVH Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PVH Corp. Quote

Outlook

Management issued its third-quarter and revised its fiscal 2023 view. For fiscal 2023, revenues are anticipated to grow 3-4% (up 2-3% on a cc basis). This is in sync with our estimate of 3.1% growth.



The bottom line is expected to be $9.60, down from the earlier stated $10. Adjusted earnings are envisioned to be $10.35, up from the prior mentioned $10. Meanwhile, it reported $3.03 on a GAAP basis and $8.97 on an adjusted basis last year. Both guidances include a positive impact of 15 cents from favorable currency. The company also expects double-digit growth in the EBIT margin.



Interest expenses are likely to be $100 million, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure of $83 million due to higher interest rates. Also, the effective tax rate is expected to be 22%.



For third-quarter fiscal 2023, management expects revenue growth in the mid-single digits. The bottom line is likely to be $2.43, whereas it reported a loss of $2.88 in the year-ago quarter on a GAAP basis. Adjusted earnings are likely to be $2.70, whereas it reported $2.6 on an adjusted basis. This view includes favorable currency impacts of 15 cents.



Interest expenses for the fiscal third quarter are likely to be $25 million, whereas the company posted $19 million in the year-ago period. The effective tax rate is expected to be 22%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are Crocs CROX, Royal Caribbean RCL and MGM Resorts MGM.



MGM Resorts currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 81%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year increases of 2.2% and 31%, respectively.



Royal Caribbean sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates increases 47.9% and 158.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Crocs, which offers casual lifestyle footwear and accessories, presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 15%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 13.1% and 2.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.8%, on average.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.