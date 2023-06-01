PVH Corp (PVH) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat on PVH+ Plan

PVH Corporation PVH posted solid first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the bottom and top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from strong execution of the PVH+ Plan and continued momentum in its core brands — Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The company continues to manage expenses, driving cost efficiencies.



In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 4.5% against the industry's decline of 5.4%.

Q1 Highlights

PVH Corp reported adjusted earnings of $2.14 per share, up 10% from the year-ago quarter's $1.94. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the fiscal first quarter, revenues rose 2% year over year (up 5% on a constant-currency or cc basis) to $2,158 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $2,129 million. This is mainly driven by the solid performance in its international businesses, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, continued growth in Europe and the North America direct-to-consumer business.



Direct-to-consumer revenues grew 8% year over year in the quarter, whereas Wholesale revenues fell 2% year over year. Revenues in the digital channel declined roughly 3% in the quarter under review.



The company's gross profit amounted to $1,250.3 million, up 0.9% year over year and surpassed our estimate of $1,240.8 million. The gross margin contracted 50 bps to 57.9% due to price increases, lower freight costs, and a favorable shift in regional and channel mix, which more than offset higher product costs and elevated inventory costs.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.4% year over year to $1,064 million. Earnings before interest and taxes totaled $199 million compared with $210 million in the prior-year quarter and our estimate of $252 million. This is mainly due to lower gross margins stemming from inventory costs. The metric also included $9 million of adverse foreign currency impacts.

Segmental Analysis

PVH Corp reports financial results under three segments — Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands.

Revenues from the Calvin Klein segment moved up 1.3% year over year. Sales from Calvin Klein North America advanced 11.4%, while the same for Calvin Klein International rose 7.1%.



Revenues from the Tommy Hilfiger segment grew 5.2% year over year in the reported quarter. Revenues were up 13.2% at Tommy Hilfiger North America and the same rose 2.8% at Tommy Hilfiger International.

The Heritage Brands segment's revenues plunged 12% year over year in the quarter under review.

Financial Details

PVH Corp ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $373.8 million, long-term debt of $2,193 million, and stockholders' equity of $5,126.4 million.

PVH Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PVH Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PVH Corp. Quote

Outlook

Management issued its second-quarter and fiscal 2023 views. For fiscal 2023, revenues are anticipated to grow 3-4% (up 2-3% on a cc basis). This is in sync with our estimate.



The bottom line is expected to be $10 for the year, whereas it reported $3.03 on a GAAP basis and $8.97 on an adjusted basis last year. The view includes a positive impact of 15 cents from favorable currency.



The operating margin is estimated to be 10%. Interest expenses are likely to be $100 million, suggesting an increase from the prior year’s reported figure of $83 million due to higher interest rates. Also, the effective tax rate is expected to be 24%.



For second-quarter fiscal 2023, management expects revenue growth in the low-single digits. The bottom line is likely to be $1.70, whereas it reported $1.72 in the year-ago quarter on a GAAP basis and $2.08 on an adjusted basis. This includes favorable currency impacts of 5 cents. Interest expenses for the fiscal first quarter are likely to be $25 million, whereas it posted $20 million in the year-ago period. The effective tax rate is expected to be 26%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies are Crocs CROX, Royal Caribbean RCL and MGM Resorts MGM.



MGM Resorts currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 81%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates increases of 2.2% and 31%, respectively, from those estimated for 2023.



Royal Caribbean sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates increases 47.9% and 158.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Crocs, which offers casual lifestyle footwear and accessories, presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 15%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 13.1% and 2.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.8%, on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.