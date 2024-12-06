PVH Corp. price target raised to $125 from $105 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul raised the firm’s price target on PVH Corp. (PVH) to $125 from $105 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.03, above the firm’s $2.50 estimate. Looking ahead, the firm maintains its FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates of $11.70 and $12.60, respectively, but increased its price target as it believes in PVH’s long-term earnings growth potential, amplified by its PVH+ initiatives.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PVH:
- PVH Corp. Exceeds Q3 Earnings Guidance Amid Strategic Adjustments
- Closing Bell Movers: Five Below up 13%, PVH slips 6% on earnings
- PVH Corp. reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.03, consensus $2.59
- PVH Corp. sees Q4 adjusted EPS $3.05-$3.20, consensus $3.71
- PVH Corp. narrows FY24 EPS view to $11.55-$11.70 from $11.55-$11.80
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.