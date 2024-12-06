PVH Corp. price target raised to $125 from $105 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul raised the firm’s price target on PVH Corp. (PVH) to $125 from $105 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.03, above the firm’s $2.50 estimate. Looking ahead, the firm maintains its FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates of $11.70 and $12.60, respectively, but increased its price target as it believes in PVH’s long-term earnings growth potential, amplified by its PVH+ initiatives.

