PVH Corp. price target lowered to $134 from $135 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on PVH Corp. (PVH) to $134 from $135 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they were encouraged by commentary on the conference call and during callbacks with management that suggest the multi-year opportunity around PVH Corp continues.

